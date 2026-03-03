Brokers Issue Forecasts for Maximus’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maximus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.34 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $73.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Maximus has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,732,619.85. This represents a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,597.94. This represents a 2.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Maximus by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,700,000 after purchasing an additional 96,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 966,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 308,892 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 921,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 823,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,064,000 after purchasing an additional 578,326 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

