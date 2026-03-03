Brokerages Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.8750.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $56.79 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.16%.The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.29%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

