Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $137.90

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.5556.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $155.00 target price on Itron in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Itron Stock Up 1.3%

ITRI opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. Itron has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $446,536.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,969.24. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 5,419 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $539,407.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,755.60. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,875,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,809,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Itron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,588,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,153,000 after buying an additional 890,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,271,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,340,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Itron by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 999,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,545,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.