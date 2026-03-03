Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target at $42.67

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.6667.

Several research analysts have commented on HRMY shares. Zacks Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.60. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $40.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $243.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 18.29%.Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 25,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,040,172.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 20,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $752,919.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock worth $1,932,256 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 33,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company’s mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company’s flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.