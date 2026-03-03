Brokerages Set Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) PT at $35.00

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Dnb Carnegie upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Monday, December 29th.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $348,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 122,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,741.84. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,550. This trade represents a 10.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LPG opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.53. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 29.88%.The firm had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 881.0%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

