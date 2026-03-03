Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Target Price at $245.20

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.6667.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $209.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CAH opened at $230.12 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $120.72 and a 52-week high of $233.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

