Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 174.7% in the second quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $318.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile



Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

