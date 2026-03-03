Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

BHF opened at $59.90 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company’s core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

