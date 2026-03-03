BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,526,989 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the January 29th total of 11,612,381 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,205,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,205,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $608,882.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 230,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,232.86. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,303.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,561.47. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,141. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,647.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 111.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. New Street Research set a $66.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

NYSE BWA traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. 651,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

