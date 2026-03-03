Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BOBS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:BOBS opened at $21.20 on Monday. Bob’s Discount Furniture has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

In related news, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Large, bullish analyst initiations: JPMorgan started coverage with an “overweight” and $29 PT (~37% upside), signaling strong conviction from a major bank. Benzinga JPMorgan Coverage

Large, bullish analyst initiations: JPMorgan started coverage with an “overweight” and $29 PT (~37% upside), signaling strong conviction from a major bank. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America initiated at “buy” with a $28 PT (~32% upside), adding another high‑profile buy rating that supports further upside expectations. Benzinga BofA Coverage TickerReport

Bank of America initiated at “buy” with a $28 PT (~32% upside), adding another high‑profile buy rating that supports further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital initiated coverage with a “buy” and $28 PT (~32% upside), adding to the consensus of above‑market targets (no direct link provided).

Loop Capital initiated coverage with a “buy” and $28 PT (~32% upside), adding to the consensus of above‑market targets (no direct link provided). Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley started coverage with an “overweight” and $25.50 PT (~20% upside), reinforcing institutional interest in the name. Benzinga Morgan Stanley Coverage

Morgan Stanley started coverage with an “overweight” and $25.50 PT (~20% upside), reinforcing institutional interest in the name. Positive Sentiment: Evercore initiated with an “outperform” and $25 PT (~18% upside), contributing to a broad base of buy/outperform calls. (No direct link provided)

Evercore initiated with an “outperform” and $25 PT (~18% upside), contributing to a broad base of buy/outperform calls. (No direct link provided) Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird started coverage with a “neutral” and $22 PT (~4% upside), offering a more cautious view that could temper near‑term momentum. Benzinga Baird Coverage

Robert W. Baird started coverage with a “neutral” and $22 PT (~4% upside), offering a more cautious view that could temper near‑term momentum. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlights the analyst bullishness after the quiet period ended, framing the stock as a buy for several analysts and likely supporting demand. MSN Article

Media coverage highlights the analyst bullishness after the quiet period ended, framing the stock as a buy for several analysts and likely supporting demand. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha notes the predominance of bullish ratings following the end of the quiet period, reinforcing the narrative that institutional research is driving investor interest. Seeking Alpha Article

Seeking Alpha notes the predominance of bullish ratings following the end of the quiet period, reinforcing the narrative that institutional research is driving investor interest. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director indirectly sold ~2.92M shares (~$46.5M value) shortly after the IPO, which can be interpreted as dilution or lack of insider conviction and may pressure the stock. The Motley Fool Filing Report

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

