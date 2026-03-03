BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on EQT from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EQT from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. 1,553,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,676,646. EQT has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 23.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $1,987,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,611.52. The trade was a 35.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $227,474.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,898.22. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EQT by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 262,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 119,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Q1 2026 and Q2 2026 EPS forecasts for EQT (Q1 to $1.52 from $1.36; Q2 to $0.79 from $0.73), which boosts near-term profitability expectations and supports valuation. Zacks still rates the stock “Hold”.

Zacks Research raised Q1 2026 and Q2 2026 EPS forecasts for EQT (Q1 to $1.52 from $1.36; Q2 to $0.79 from $0.73), which boosts near-term profitability expectations and supports valuation. Zacks still rates the stock “Hold”. Positive Sentiment: EQT is part of a GIP- and EQT-led investor group that agreed to acquire AES for about $33.4 billion — a strategic move that expands EQT’s footprint into electricity generation and grid assets, exposed to rising power demand (including AI/data-center load). GIP and EQT-led consortium agree to acquire AES for $33.4bn

EQT is part of a GIP- and EQT-led investor group that agreed to acquire AES for about $33.4 billion — a strategic move that expands EQT’s footprint into electricity generation and grid assets, exposed to rising power demand (including AI/data-center load). Neutral Sentiment: Despite the estimate increases, Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating on EQT, signaling analysts see upside but remain cautious on execution or valuation. (Source: Zacks summary from recent research notes.)

Despite the estimate increases, Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating on EQT, signaling analysts see upside but remain cautious on execution or valuation. (Source: Zacks summary from recent research notes.) Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary on natural gas prices lists EQT as a tactical exposure while gas trades below $3 — this positions EQT as both commodity-sensitive and a play on current storage/supply dynamics. Should Investors Buy Natural Gas While It Stays Below $3?

Market commentary on natural gas prices lists EQT as a tactical exposure while gas trades below $3 — this positions EQT as both commodity-sensitive and a play on current storage/supply dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Deal size and capital deployment risks: the $33.4bn AES purchase exposes EQT to large capital commitments and execution/financing risk — investors may worry about leverage, how the buy will be funded, potential divestitures or dilution, and integration execution. Coverage and analysis note regulatory/timing and valuation questions. BlackRock’s GIP and EQT make $33bn bet on electricity demand

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

