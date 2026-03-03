Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7%

EEM stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.