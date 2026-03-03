Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New $620,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,353,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,388,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,856,000 after acquiring an additional 668,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,328,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,179,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,850,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,269 shares during the last quarter.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of CGDV opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend
About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
