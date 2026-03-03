Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27,928.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 45.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,313,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,118,000 after buying an additional 412,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,444,527,000 after buying an additional 400,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $360.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $238.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.88 and a 200-day moving average of $284.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.