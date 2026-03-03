Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 33,668 Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

