Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Takes $707,000 Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,091 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 731,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 224,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 78,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 33,822 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMS opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

