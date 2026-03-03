Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $154.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $159.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

