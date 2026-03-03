Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,068 Energy Transfer LP $ET

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 54.4% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

