Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 708.3% during the third quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $462.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $478.35 and a 200 day moving average of $479.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38. The company has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

