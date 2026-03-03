Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $895,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,273,000 after acquiring an additional 797,548 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,504,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,169,000 after purchasing an additional 850,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,153,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,640,000 after buying an additional 564,095 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1,580.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,456,000 after buying an additional 1,820,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after buying an additional 139,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.