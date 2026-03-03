Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGBL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 204.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.2251 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.