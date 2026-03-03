Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF $PIZ

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 313,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 300,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $608.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2028 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange. This Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in developed markets including, but not limited to, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

