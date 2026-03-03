Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.56 and last traded at $152.83. 10,692,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 12,144,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Down 7.9%

The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.18, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.60, for a total value of $1,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,957,654. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.