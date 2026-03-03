Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNB) Short Interest Up 54.2% in February

Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,653 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the January 29th total of 14,043 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,902 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,902 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF Stock Performance

OWNB opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 5.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000.

About Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (OWNB) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.