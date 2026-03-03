Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.59

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded flat against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $20.81 million and approximately $8.59 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00043721 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009761 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,867.33 or 0.41815903 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. Blog, Telegram, YouTube, Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.