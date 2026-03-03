Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,450 and last traded at GBX 1,450, with a volume of 6833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,550.

Bioventix Stock Down 6.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,768.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,063.10. The company has a market cap of £75.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services. Bioventix PLC was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Farnham, United Kingdom.

