BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BingEx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FLX opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.87. BingEx has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in BingEx by 400.0% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,495,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 5,196,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BingEx by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BingEx by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 111,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BingEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BingEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

