BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BigBear.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

BigBear.ai stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.45.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 488,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,334.96. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 32.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,604,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,386,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158,665 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $37,407,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,903,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,597 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

