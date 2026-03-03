BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BigBear.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 488,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,334.96. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 32.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,604,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,386,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158,665 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $37,407,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,903,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,597 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet overhaul — management says it cut debt by over 90% and reported record liquidity, lowering financial risk and freeing capital for investments. BigBear.ai Resets Balance Sheet And Growth Path With Debt Cut And Deals
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A and growth target — BigBear.ai highlighted two targeted acquisitions, expanded its international footprint and outlined a 17% revenue growth target for future years, signaling a clear growth plan. BigBear.ai outlines 17% revenue growth target and highlights strategic AI acquisitions while expanding global footprint
- Positive Sentiment: EPS outperformance — Q4 EPS came in better than expectations (reported near break-even vs. a larger expected loss), which helped calm earnings concerns. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Company posted its investor presentation and 2026 financial outlook alongside results — useful for assessing management’s assumptions and guidance. BigBear.ai Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results; Releases 2026 Financial Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call detail and transcript available — management emphasized reinvestment, talent retention and using improved liquidity to pursue opportunities. BigBear.ai (BBAI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: High short-term volatility expected — some coverage suggested the stock could swing ~15% as investors parse the mixed numbers and outlook. BigBear.ai Stock Could Swing 15% After Today’s Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and declining top-line — Q4 revenue of $27.3M missed consensus (~$33.3M) and was down ~38% year-over-year, a clear near-term drag on valuation. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability pressure remains — negative net margin and a history of losses mean the company must translate balance-sheet improvements and acquisitions into consistent revenue recovery. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.
The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.
