B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $539.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.50 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 13.61%.

B&G Foods Stock Down 2.5%

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 2,789,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,454. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $403.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 395,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 75,748 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 480,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 47,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.38.

B&G Foods, Inc is a packaged foods holding company that develops, markets and distributes a diversified portfolio of branded shelf-stable and frozen food products. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company serves retail and foodservice customers across the United States and Canada. Through its network of manufacturing facilities, third-party co-packers and distribution partners, B&G Foods supplies grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores and e-commerce platforms.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including vegetables, beans, soups, sauces and condiments, snacks, cereals and refrigerated or frozen offerings.

