Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.2 billion-$42.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.2 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Best Buy stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 30.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

