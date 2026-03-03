Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Releases Earnings Results

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bellevue Healthcare had a net margin of 116.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.
Bellevue Healthcare Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of BBH stock opened at GBX 132 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.22. Bellevue Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 108.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 152.40. The stock has a market cap of £97.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.03.
About Bellevue Healthcare
