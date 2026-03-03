Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Releases Earnings Results

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bellevue Healthcare had a net margin of 116.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BBH stock opened at GBX 132 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.22. Bellevue Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 108.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 152.40. The stock has a market cap of £97.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.03.

Get Bellevue Healthcare alerts:

About Bellevue Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a high conviction, long-only investment trust invested in listed or quoted global healthcare equities. It is unconstrained and able to invest regardless of market cap, sub sector or region, and the portfolio is concentrated with a maximum of 35 holdings. The target total dividend in the first financial period is 3.5 pence per ordinary share (to be paid mostly out of capital) and in subsequent financial years will be set at 3.5 per cent. of net asset value at the end of the preceding financial year (to be paid mostly out of capital).

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.