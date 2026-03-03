Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB Stock Holdings Lessened by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Bel Fuse worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 284,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,745,000 after buying an additional 71,390 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 66.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 245,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,584,000 after buying an additional 98,178 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 196,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,074,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,471.25. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $7,948,278.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 3.2%

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

BELFB opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $248.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day moving average of $168.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BELFB. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $266.00 price objective on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

