Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BEAM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $3.46. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 280.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,614.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,678. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7,080.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4,370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

