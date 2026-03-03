Beachbody (BODI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Beachbody to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $54.2240 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
Beachbody Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BODI opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Beachbody has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $56.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BODI. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beachbody in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beachbody during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beachbody in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beachbody by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Beachbody Company Profile
Beachbody is a consumer-oriented health and fitness company based in Santa Monica, California. Founded in 1998 by Carl Daikeler and Jon Congdon, the company originally gained prominence through at-home workout programs distributed on DVD. Over time, Beachbody has transitioned much of its content delivery to a subscription-based digital platform, offering on-demand streaming of exercise routines, meal plans and wellness coaching.
The company’s portfolio includes a range of branded fitness programs—such as P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix and Body Beast—alongside nutrition and supplement products marketed under the Beachbody Nutrition brand.
