BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Trading 5.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €3.13 and last traded at €3.13. 71,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.96.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €3.19 and a 200-day moving average of €5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -896.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $131.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants; and provides wood pellets and heating solutions, as well as solutions in the fields of electromobility, liquified natural gas, and digital mobility.

