Barrick Mining Corporation $B Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,661,303 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 822,658 shares during the quarter. Barrick Mining comprises approximately 2.3% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Barrick Mining worth $1,266,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on B shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Barrick Mining to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

