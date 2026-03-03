Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Barclays by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 369.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $23.71 on Friday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

