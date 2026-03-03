Baker Hughes Company $BKR Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,827,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Baker Hughes worth $430,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 648,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $1,920,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 829,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after acquiring an additional 99,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,890,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,924,000 after acquiring an additional 598,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10,225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 849,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 841,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Maria Georgia Magno sold 19,150 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,956.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,588 shares in the company, valued at $862,296.68. The trade was a 56.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 18,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,537.67. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $2,322,692. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.