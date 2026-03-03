Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

BCSF traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 80,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,141. The company has a market capitalization of $811.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $18.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.48 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Ground Capital acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,056 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 98,222 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.9% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 647,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 93,732 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) is a closed-end interval fund organized as a specialty finance company. Since commencing operations in March 2017, the company has focused on originating and acquiring debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. It is structured to offer investors access to private credit and special situations strategies that are typically unavailable through traditional public debt markets.

The firm’s core business activities include direct lending to U.S.

