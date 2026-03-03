Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Up 22.0% in February

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,499,855 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the January 29th total of 2,049,730 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 527,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 527,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, EVP Robert Wrocklage purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.35 per share, with a total value of $251,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,071.35. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $152.42 per share, with a total value of $502,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,781.46. The trade was a 8.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE BMI traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $148.68. The company had a trading volume of 606,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,594. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $139.14 and a 1 year high of $256.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average of $174.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.88.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

