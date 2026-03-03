Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 453,509 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 29th total of 548,197 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 78,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 348,955 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 96.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diadema Partners LP grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 305,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYTU. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aytu BioPharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Aytu BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Up 2.7%

AYTU stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.35. Aytu BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.79). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu BioPharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, licensing and commercialization of novel therapeutics to address underserved medical needs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Aytu pursues a strategy of acquiring late-stage or approved products in areas such as urology, endocrinology, women’s health, pediatric care and supportive therapies. The company leverages in-house commercialization capabilities and targeted business development to build a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines and diagnostics.

Aytu’s marketed portfolio includes Natesto, a nasal testosterone gel for treatment of male hypogonadism; ZolpiMist, a zolpidem tartrate lingual spray for the short-term treatment of insomnia; and Tuzistra XR, an extended-release cough syrup formulation indicated for relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms.

