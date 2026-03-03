AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,177,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,034 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $146,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,422,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 59.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,403,000 after buying an additional 5,410,596 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Arete Research set a $20.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

AT&T Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

