ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

ASML stock opened at $1,423.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,329.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,092.02. The company has a market capitalization of $559.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.89. ASML has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,547.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 141.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 153.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

