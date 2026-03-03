Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 720,925 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 29th total of 523,783 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,468 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,468 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.5 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASHTF opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $77.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc is a global equipment rental company serving a broad range of sectors including construction, industrial, and infrastructure. Through its principal brands—Sunbelt Rentals in North America and A-Plant in the United Kingdom and Ireland—Ashtead provides access to tools, machinery, and services that help customers complete projects efficiently and safely. The company’s rental fleet includes general-purpose, specialized, and bespoke equipment, offering flexible solutions that range from hand tools and power generation to heavy earthmoving and aerial work platforms.

Sunbelt Rentals, Ashtead’s North American arm, operates hundreds of locations across the United States and Canada.

