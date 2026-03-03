Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$858.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.6 million. Asana also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

Asana Trading Up 3.0%

Asana stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Asana has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Asana had a negative return on equity of 79.80% and a negative net margin of 28.33%.The firm had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Asana from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 850,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $12,855,522.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,217.76. This represents a 80.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 24,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $336,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 968,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,108,737.46. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,127,448 shares of company stock worth $16,825,400 in the last three months. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Asana by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 258,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

