ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.20 and last traded at $81.4650, with a volume of 76842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $3,615,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,903,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,114,621.50. This represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 639,431 shares of company stock valued at $42,659,050 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.