Artivion, Inc. $AORT Position Trimmed by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,622 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Artivion worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Artivion by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Artivion by 447.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Artivion during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of AORT opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 192.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 13,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $497,375.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 766,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,341,930.55. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,668 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $59,530.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,125.07. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 73,089 shares of company stock worth $2,788,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

Further Reading

