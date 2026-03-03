Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 955,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,693 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 161.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,682.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 75,255.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 55,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $753,538.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 460,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,679.30. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 31,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $385,992.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,526.50. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 427,044 shares of company stock worth $5,529,128 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 2.5%

ARLO opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.82%.The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.230 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

