Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Down 12.2% – Here’s Why

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.89 and last traded at $63.89. 277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.

ARKAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

