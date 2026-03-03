Argus Cuts Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $31.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Argus from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Arete Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.25 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barrington Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.34.

WBD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,705,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,520.08. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 257,116 shares of company stock worth $7,546,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,730.8% during the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

